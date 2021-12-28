Raymond James & Associates Has $31.90 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $31,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.46 and its 200 day moving average is $436.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

