Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

