Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PICB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

