Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average is $165.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.