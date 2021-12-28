Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

GH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

