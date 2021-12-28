Rapidz Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $191,013.99 and $41.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

