Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Qumu alerts:

This table compares Qumu and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qumu and Ascendant Digital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.19 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.80 Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascendant Digital Acquisition beats Qumu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.