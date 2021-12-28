Quant Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $47.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $186.49 or 0.00390562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

