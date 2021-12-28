Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

