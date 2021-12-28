QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 504,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

