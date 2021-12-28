QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $13.83 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.14. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,615. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,219. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

