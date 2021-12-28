QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,400.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,343.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,299.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.