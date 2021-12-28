QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $80.63. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,834. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06.

