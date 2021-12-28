QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 41,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

EXEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.