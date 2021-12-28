Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.91. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 27,527 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67, a PEG ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,685,448 shares of company stock valued at $52,601,012. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

