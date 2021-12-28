Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Hits $13.61 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $12,854.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

