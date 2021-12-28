PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $64.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. 105,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

