PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

PHM stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.