Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $23,255.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,990,331 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

