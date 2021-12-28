PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,630. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.28 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

