PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Shopify makes up 1.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $1,402.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.85. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

