PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,574. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.