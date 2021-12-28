Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

PRU stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,379. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

