ProShares UltraShort Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA REW opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.71% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.