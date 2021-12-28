PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $190,600.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

