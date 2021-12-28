Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.79

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.79 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 106.20 ($1.43). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.44), with a volume of 95,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a market cap of £921.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

