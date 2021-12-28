PowerPool (CVP) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and $4.17 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,331,246 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

