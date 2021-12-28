Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Power Integrations comprises approximately 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

