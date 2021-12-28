Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Post Holdings have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been lately gaining from recovery in the Foodservice segment. Apart from this, benefits from strategic acquisitions as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. We note that strong performance across all segments and contribution from buyouts like Almark Foods and Peter Pan nut butter brand among others, boosted the company’s top line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter. The company is facing labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply chain disruptions. These headwinds are putting pressure on supply chain in all segments, which is resulting in higher manufacturing costs.”

Get Post alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.72 on Monday. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.