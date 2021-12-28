Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 14th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$30.45 and a 52 week high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 39.22.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.2933453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

