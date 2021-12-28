Polkalokr (LKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129,783.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $129,783.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.