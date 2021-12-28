Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.