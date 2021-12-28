Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Ping Identity worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

