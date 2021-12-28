Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

