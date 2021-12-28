Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

