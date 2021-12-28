PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PG&E by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PG&E by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 707,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 282,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.