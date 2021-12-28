PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.15

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $13.45. PFSweb shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 73,051 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

