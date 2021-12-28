PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 428 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.