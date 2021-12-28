PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

