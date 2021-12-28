PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 92,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 186,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

