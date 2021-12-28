PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 620 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

