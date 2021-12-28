PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $324.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00171783 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.