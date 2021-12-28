Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

