Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $223.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.38 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $705.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $715.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,847 shares of company stock valued at $791,456. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

