Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -328.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

