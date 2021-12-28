Pangolin Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Pangolin has a market cap of $55.87 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.64 or 0.07913294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.19 or 0.99733757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,922,875 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

