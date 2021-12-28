Palatin Technologies (PTN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

12/15/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

12/14/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

12/9/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

12/1/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

11/24/2021 – Palatin Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,181,834. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

