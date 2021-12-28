PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

