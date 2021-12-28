Ormeus Ecosystem Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $156,284.42 and approximately $65,352.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.41 or 0.07915761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.99 or 0.99864792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007921 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

