O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $692.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $696.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $653.92 and its 200-day moving average is $614.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

